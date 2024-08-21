On The Boards, Tiles, and Grass: Street Theatre Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary This Weekend

The annual street theatre festival, Na prknech, dlažbě i trávě (‘On the Boards, Tiles, and Grass’) will this year celebrate its 20th anniversary. From 22-25 August, a wide variety of theatre, puppet shows, and circus events will be hosted throughout the city for children and adults.

Festivities will begin with an opening ceremony on Thursday and a ‘clown gala ball’ which will involve a ‘delicious feast, moving music, energetic pre-dancing and a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony’, as well as fireworks. While this initial event will be held at the park on Moravské náměsti, the majority of further performances will take place at Björnsonův sad, with the space transformed into a ‘living theatre stage…under the open sky’.

Festival On boards, pavement and grass. Credit: Simona Modrá

The multi-genre festival will run for three days and includes a series of performances with inter-generational appeal. The full programme, including details of particular events and locations, can be found on the festival website. Each day will also begin and end with a concert, while on Sunday evening a performance by the actor and musician Vladimír Javorský will bring a close to the weekend’s activities.



Kicking off the festival with the band Funny Fellows. Credit TIC BRNO Archive.

The festival is the product of cooperation between the various artists and the Czech Center of Assitej, an international organisation of theatres for children and youth. Financial support for the event also comes in part from TIC Brno, a contributory organisation of the City of Brno. The media partner of the festival is Hit Rádio City Brno