South Moravia Remains Second Most Popular Czech Region For Tourism

South Moravia maintained its position as one of the most sought-after destinations in the Czech Republic during the second quarter of 2024, with 589,000 visitors arriving and over 1 million people staying over-night as part of their travels.

The figure demonstrates a stable level of visitors to the region, with near identical numbers visiting at the same time last year, according to data from the Czech Statistical Office. Indeed, more foreign visitors – 203,000 – stayed overnight in South Moravia in the second quarter than last year, though the number of Czech residents staying overnight declined.

South Moravia remains the second-most popular destination for tourists in the Czech Republic after Prague, despite increasing numbers of visitors attending the World Hockey Championships in Ostrava and the capital during May.

Martina Grůzová, director of the South Moravian Tourism Centre, commented on the recent statistics and explained the department’s strategy for attracting new visitors:

“Precisely at the beginning of the second quarter, we launched MojaKarta, which offers benefits associated with accommodation for at least two nights in South Moravia. At the beginning, we (were) targeting domestic visitors in order to extend their stay in the region and stratify their interest between different areas and experiences. We believe that in the long term we will succeed in motivating visitors to travel to the destination to a greater extent even outside the high season”.