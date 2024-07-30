Table in the Centre: An Unusual Midsummer Meeting Takes Place Tomorrow On Moravske Namesti

In the middle of the city, in the middle of holidays, in the middle of the week. A unique celebration will take place in the centre of Brno tomorrow, celebrating both the midsummer, and the joy of community. All Brno residents are invited to a neighbourhood dinner in the city center, around a long table leading between the statue of Jošt and the fountain on Moravské náměstí, decorated with white tablecloths and meadow flowers. There is no entrance fee, and no registration is required. The event is organised by the Brno-střed district with the Piána na ulice association and the Kávéeska contributory organisation.

The concept of long laid tables for the whole community is the brainchild of Ondřej Kobza, Prague café owner and founder of the Piána na ulice association, who organised a similar feast on Charles Bridge in 2020.

“The table is an age-old symbol of connection,” said Kobza. “At tables, people signed contracts, asked for hands in marriage, family and friends gathered at the table. We want the table to connect neighbours and residents with their city. At the same time, it’s a unique way to get to know a place you’ve known all your life in a different way. Having the opportunity to stop for a while, sit down and perceive the place with a new perspective.”

Open invitation to the people of Brno

Representatives of the Brno-střed district were interested in the idea of ​​arranging a set table. “The idea is original and we were happy to support it,” said Roman Kotěra (ODS), 3rd Deputy Mayor of Brno-střed with responsibility for ​​culture. “The event was a great success in Prague, attracting hundreds of people. I believe that it will be similarly successful in Brno, where it will take place in the beautiful surroundings of the park on Moravské náměstí. It directly encourages people to meet and spend time together at the same table.”

Kávéeska, a contributory organisation of the Brno-střed district which promotes cultural and social events, is participating in the organisation and production of the event.

“For a long time, we have been trying to develop cultural and leisure activities in the city district,” said the mayor of the Brno-střed district, Vojtěch Mencl (ODS). “We organise festivals, various educational activities and events in public space for the general public. Therefore, when the Piána na ulice association approached us, we were happy to meet them and help with the preparations.”

Bake a cake and offer it to a neighbour

The concept of the neighbourhood celebration is simple: everyone should bring something to the table and preferably share it with those around them.

“We want people to, for example, bake a cake at home or mix a homemade spread, take a bottle of wine or a thermos with tea in a picnic basket and offer it to a neighbour at the table. The feast will be a set table in the sense of treating yourself and others with what you yourself buy or prepare at home,” explained Kobza.

The first visitors will sit down at the set table at approximately 5pm. Registration will not be required to participate, and entry to the event is free. No official accompanying program is prepared.

“The program will be created by the people who arrive at the park on Moravské náměstí. I believe that as many visitors as possible will not miss the opportunity to sit down together at the table and enjoy pleasant moments together,” added Tomáš Pavčík, director of Kávéesky.

The table in the centre of Brno is a link to a similar event on Prague’s Charles Bridge in 2020, the Table for Peace in Pardubice, and other neighbourhood festivities organised by the Piána na ulice association in various locations around the Czech Republic.