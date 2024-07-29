NASA at 66: Interview With Aleš Svoboda, First Czech Astronaut

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was created 66 years ago in the heat of the Cold War, in an effort to keep up with the achievements of the Soviet Union. Although U.S. rocket engineering research was more advanced at the time, it was hampered by a lack of unified leadership, which left it lagging behind Soviet competition in the race to explore space. The Soviet Union sent its first satellite into orbit as early as October 1957; in response, the US Congress passed the Space Research Act in July 1958, authorising the creation of NASA.

NASA put the first man on the moon 55 years ago; it developed and operated reusable spacecraft, and probes from its laboratories explored the farthest corners of the solar system. The agency also experienced many challenges, including technological failures, tragic accidents, and a constant struggle for finances.

NASA’s schedule will now also determine the launch date of the first Czech astronaut in the history of the independent Czech Republic, Aleš Svoboda. As soon as it is clear, his intensive preparation for the space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), confirmed by the government in June, will begin immediately.

The ongoing Space Mission World Cosmonautics Exhibition at the Brno Exhibition Centre allows visitors to experience the practical part of astronaut training for themselves, until the end of the summer. As well as original NASA paraphernalia, the exhibition also offers a simulated landing on the moon, a walk through a huge model of the MIR orbital station, and a test of endurance on the gyroscope – a training device for combat pilots and astronauts.

Here, Aleš Svoboda answers some questions about what awaits him and how he feels:

What is the goal of your mission and who initiated it?

The “Czech Republic to Space” project was initiated by Czech Minister of Transport Martin Kupka, whose competence the Czech space program falls under. The project coordinator is Václav Kobera, director of the Department of Space Activities.

There are several objectives of the mission. First of all, it involves conducting scientific and technological experiments on the ISS. For this purpose, a call for proposals for individual projects was launched at the beginning of the year. About 60 of them met the conditions, and they will be evaluated and narrowed down in the coming months. Another goal is the involvement of students and teachers, either directly in some projects at ISS, or in accompanying activities that will be presented on the first day of school in September. Last but not least, the goal is the strategic promotion of the Czech Republic and our aerospace industry, which is at a high level and has great potential. Space technologies play a vital role in European industry and contribute to a considerable extent to the European GDP. That’s why it is important to increase our involvement in the space program – similar to what we see with other European countries.

The Czech footprint is already visible in space, is it paying off?

The Czech Republic has a relatively long tradition in space technologies. It’s not just about research. Several dozen Czech companies have already collaborated on hundreds of ESA projects, part of the hardware of the Ariane 6 rocket comes from Klatov, and thanks to this, not only is the Czech flag visible on the shell of this rocket, but it also brings experience and technological know-how back to the Czech Republic, as well as considerable money. Thanks to technologically advanced projects and the involvement of industry, it is possible to achieve up to an eightfold return on invested funds. The current effort is to further develop this potential.

What can be done to get more Czechs into space?

Participation in manned space flights is made possible in large part by our membership in the European Space Agency (ESA) and, from 2022, also by representation in the Astronaut Section. The selection of new astronauts takes place over a relatively long period, approximately once every ten years. So the basic premise is to apply and if possible succeed.

What are you most looking forward to and what are you most worried about?

Of course, the most interesting thing for me is the actual training and execution of the flight. However, I see it in a much broader context and I am aware of the huge overlap for the position of the Czech Republic and the great motivational potential for the young generation – I see it every time I have the opportunity to speak in front of an audience of young people, especially at school age. I don’t think there is anything to be afraid of.

Are the frequent physical pressures you are exposed to when flying the Gripen more demanding, or will the stay in space be a greater burden?

Each one is a little different. In terms of physical demands, flying in the Gripen is worse. Weightlessness, on the other hand, is a completely new sensation and everyone reacts to it differently.

Part of the training and preparation before the flight is also a relatively long separation. Have you experienced a similar regime, and what is it like for you?

First of all, the preparation schedule is quite fragmented, especially in terms of deployment – ​​it takes place in different places, but most of it is in the United States in different facilities, and then in Germany. If the mission and related preparations are carried out, it will of course be difficult.

A U.S astronaut with Czech roots, Andrew Feustel, took Krteček and Neruda’s Cosmic Songs into space years ago. Have you thought about your good luck charm?

At the Space Mission exhibition, as part of the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the moon landing, I met Dominik Hašek, so I thought I could take a hockey puck with me if he signed it for me!