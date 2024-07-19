Pop Messe 2024: More Than Just a Festival

The Brno music festival Pop Messe, which will take place from 25-27 July, is one of the Czech Republic’s leading events focused on the contemporary pop, electronic, rap and indie scene. This year, in partnership with TIC BRNO, festival visitors can explore the BRNO zone, a unique chill-out space in the festival grounds at the Brno Exhibition Centre which will present the authentic spirit of the Moravian capital. The cooperation with TIC BRNO also includes a special edition of the BRNOPAS tourist card, the ÖFF MÅSSE BRNOPAS, completely tailored to festival visitors.

The BRNO Zone

TIC BRNO have prepared a Brno-themed DJ and chill-out zone within the festival area, where festival-goers can find rest and shade, as well as good food and drinks and a DJ stage. The aim of the stage is to help visitors tune in to the vibe of the city and tempt them back to Brno in the future.

Credit: TIC BRNO

“Everything there comes from the hands of Brno promoters, architects, designers and bartenders from famous local businesses,” said Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO. “Brno is a city of festivals, especially music festivals, which annually attract hundreds of thousands of fans from the Czech Republic and abroad, it is a city of great music clubs, and, last but not least, it is a UNESCO creative city of music. We see in festivals a great opportunity for the stylish presentation of Brno and long-term branding of Brno as an attractive European destination with a top cultural offer and high quality services. We have also anchored this in the new destination marketing strategy of the city of Brno.”

The BRNO zone was designed by Brno architects Adam Horák and Gabriel Kurtis. Visitors will find a comfortable relaxing lounge section in the red and white colours of the city, a two-story tower with drinks mixed by Lidi z Baru, a gastro corner featuring Vietnamese cuisine from Brno’s Domovina, baked potatoes with various fillings from the South Moravian food truck Get Jacket, and artisan coffee from Rebelbean. The space will be made beautiful with trees from Brno Forestry and light design by Barbora Pejková.

Credit: Pop Messe

Even in the rest zone, the musical programme will remain of the highest quality, curated by Tomino Kelar and Myslivec of Midi Lidi, and featuring Cesar Chunk from Peru, Belgium’s Asa Moto, Cashu from Brazil, Nathan Micay from Denmark, DJ Joshek and BadFocus from the Czech Republic, and Brno home-grown sensation Tom Holič.

ÖFF MÅSSE BRNOPAS

The festival version of the ÖFF MÅSSE BRNOPAS tourist card is still available for purchase, offering leisure services and tourist destinations selected specially for the Pop Messe audience. The pass includes discounts to Villa Stiassni and VIDA! science center, free public transport, morning admission to the Riviera swimming pool, architectural tours of the exhibition centre, and entry to Brno’s newest attraction, the Žlutý kopec reservoirs.