President Pavel Leaves For Week-Long Visit To United States

Czech President Petr Pavel is leaving today for a week-long visit to the United States. The key item on his agenda is the NATO summit in Washington, which takes place from Tuesday to Thursday, after which he will spend two days in Houston, Texas.

The Presidential Office said the NATO summit should focus on three main issues: strengthening the alliance and fair burden-sharing; long-term support for Ukraine; and strengthening cooperation with partners. Apart from Pavel, the Czech delegation will also include Defence Minister Jana Cernochova (ODS), Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky (Pirates) and Chief of General Staff Karel Rehka.

In addition to the summit, Pavel will meet members of the US Congress and representatives of leading American institutes. He will also participate in the NATO Public Forum debate and attend a number of bilateral meetings.

From Washington, Pavel will move to Houston. With local officials he will discuss transatlantic cooperation, visit NASA’s Johnson Space Center, and meet representatives of the Texas and Nebraska National Guards, with whom the Czech Republic has long cooperated.

He will also meet Czech compatriots and will conclude with visiting a baseball game.