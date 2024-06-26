Canadian Pop-Punk Veterans Sum 41 Will Visit Prague On Farewell Headline Tour

Canadian pop-punkers Sum 41 have announced their final headline tour, “Tour of the Setting Sum”, after almost 30 years together. The tour will arrive in Prague on 10 November, with a concert at the O2 Arena.

Since the release of their 2001 breakthrough smash debut “All Killer No Filler”, the band have released eight albums, most recently this year’s double album “Heaven :x: Hell”, said to be their last. During that time they have won two Juno awards, and received one Grammy nomination. The “Tour of the Setting Sum”, their farewell tour, will finish with two dates in Toronto in January 2025.

Tickets start from CZK 1,290, and go on sale through Ticketmaster and Ticketportal at 10am on Friday morning.