Ministry of Transport Approves Project Plan For Brno’s New Main Station

The Central Commission of the Czech Ministry of Transport has approved the plan for the reconstruction of the Brno railway junction. This is a key milestone in the modernization and reorganisation of the city’s rail network, as well as the construction of the city’s new main station. The construction work itself is expected to take place between 2028 and 2035.

The reconstruction of the Brno railway junction is a priority project not just for the Czech Republic, but also for the European Union. The goal of the project is the modernization of the double-track line, which today serves freight trains outside the Brno main station. A completely new central station will be built on the site of the current lower station (dolni nadrazi), ensuring sufficient capacity for the anticipated volume of passenger and freight rail traffic. At the same time, it will enable the connection of high-speed lines from Prague and Břeclav to the new passenger station.

The project is not limited to the construction of a new central station, but will involve reorganisation of city’s whole network, including the construction of a new Brno-Černovice station, and the reconstruction of Brno-Židenice station with platforms located closer to the tram stops on Bubeníčková.

The approval of the project plan is welcome news for the City of Brno as well, which is planning to develop a new city district in the area around the new central station, in cooperation with the Railway Administration. The new station will be a key transfer terminal between rail and public transport. The preparation of the project involved an open architectural competition, and a completed study by the Dutch association Benthem and Crouwel and West 8. The new station will also be an important hub for intercity high-speed trains, serving routes connecting Prague with Vienna and Ostrava, among others.

The Railway Administration plans to start the first construction work as early as next year, with the modernization of the Brno-Židenice line section and the Brno-Černovice branch, which will include the construction of soundproof retaining walls and the reconstruction of bridges on Jílkova and Filipínského. Work should also begin on the modernization of the Brno-Židenice station and the modifications of the nearby Brno-Maloměřice station, which also requires the rebuilding of the bridge over Bubeníčkova.

After the approval of the project plan, the assignment of the processing of project documentation will follow, which will also specify the costs for the transformation of the entire railway junction.