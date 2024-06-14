Presidents Pavel and Caputova Award Each Other Highest Orders of Their States

President Petr Pavel presented the highest decoration of the Czech state, the Order of the White Lion of the Civil Group, First Class, to outgoing Slovak President Zuzana Caputova at Prague Castle yesterday, and she awarded him in return with the supreme Slovak state decoration, the Order of the White Double Cross, First Class.

The awards were presented in honour of their contributions to the overall development of bilateral relations.

“During her tenure as President of the Slovak Republic from 2019 to 2024, Zuzana Caputova has contributed to the strengthening of relations between the Czech and Slovak Republics and, as part of the development of these relations, has actively contributed to the strengthening of the values of democracy, freedom and human rights in both countries and in the wider European area,” said Milan Vasina, head of the Presidential Office.

Credit: Tomáš Fongus

Pavel praised Caputova for her humanity, kindness, friendliness, and her willingness to understand and listen to people. He said her relationship with the Czech Republic had contributed to improved cooperation. He recalled their joint train journey to Ukraine, and their trip to Reykjavik for the Council of Europe meeting.

The Czech President said he was awarding Caputova the decoration because she had fulfilled all the characteristics that a head of state of a democratic country should have, adding that the way she fulfilled her presidential role was a role model for many leaders in Europe and the world.

According to Pavel, Caputova’s approach to the Czech Republic had contributed to a significant improvement in relations, not only at the civil but also at the official level. He said he appreciated the direct support for the Czech presidency of the EU Council in 2022 and the cooperation in institutions within the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the Visegrad Group.

Pavel thanked Caputova for her approach to the post and for all she had done for Slovak citizens. “Although, as sometimes happens, many will only appreciate it later,” he noted. Caputova, he said, stuck to her moral values and demonstrated her integrity even in politically turbulent times and while experiencing personal attacks.

Credit: Tomáš Fongus

The Czech head of state also said that Caputova adhered to the same principles in the international arena as she did in Slovakia. “She has always emphasised respect for international rules and the indivisibility of freedom,” he added.

“I have great respect for the way you carry out your post,” Caputova told Pavel. She commended his principled nature, stemming from his strong sense of honour, his bravery, based on a strong inner need to protect the public interest and security, as well as his persistence and consistency in shaping the Czech Republic’s foreign policy orientation.

“Our relations, the closeness in values, opinions and humanity probably best represents the potential of closeness between our nations,” she added.

The presidents of the two countries previously presented each other with the highest state honours in 2013, during the presidencies of Vaclav Klaus and Ivan Gasparovic. Former Slovak president Rudolf Schuster received the decoration from Czech President Milos Zeman in 2019.

Shortly before the end of her term, Caputova concluded her farewell foreign trips with a visit to the Czech Republic. Pavel also welcomed her at Prague Castle on Wednesday, and they discussed the impact of the war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation. Pavel and his wife Eva and Caputova and her partner Juraj Rizman also had breakfast in the park of the presidential summer residence in Lany, Central Bohemia, yesterday morning.