Pavel and Fiala Lead Czech Tributes To Pope Francis

Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala are among those who have paid their respects to Pope Francis, who died yesterday in Rome aged 88.

Writing on social media, Pavel said the Pope “was above all a representative of humanity in the contemporary world”, and praised him for promoting the values of kindness, faith, humility and understanding, even in times of uncertainty. “He has left behind an inspiring legacy that will continue to endure.”

Pope Francis died yesterday morning at his Vatican residence. He had spent more than a month in hospital between February and March. His last public appearance was on Sunday, when he briefly greeted the faithful during his Urbi et orbi (‘To the City and the World’) homily. Originally from Argentina, Francis was at the head of the Catholic Church for 12 years.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) also praised the Pope’s humanity and humility, saying that Francis showed great concern for those suffering from any kind of injustice. The Prime Minister was received by the Pope at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican in June 2022.

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said Francis was a voice of compassion, justice and hope in a troubled world, while KDU-CSL leader and Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny praised Francis for his humanity, openness and understanding for every person.

According to the Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova (TOP 09), Francis opened up previously taboo topics in the Church with humanity, and inspired efforts for dialogue, while Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvorak (STAN) said the Pope had sought to move the Church into the 21st century with honour.

The leader of the opposition ANO and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis also praised the Pope as a symbol of humility, understanding and humanity. “I respected his efforts to unite people and seek the good,” he wrote on social media.