Classic Trams To Take Over Brno For Weekend of Transport Nostalgia

Classic Brno public transport vehicles will take centre stage again this weekend, on 15 and 16 June, with an exhibition of historic trams and buses. The event will coincide with an open day for the public at the Slatina depot.

On Saturday, a selection of historic vehicles from the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) and the Brno Technical Museum will be on display from 10 am on Namesti Svobody, while historical trolleybuses will be on stage on Brandlova.

Around 11:30 am, some of the vehicles will leave for the Slatina depot, and the tours will be directed there throughout the afternoon, from 12 noon to 5 pm.

The open day at the Slatina depot will feature guided tours every hour from 1 pm to 4 pm, with tours including the carriages, garage facilities, and the depot’s workshops.

From 6pm to 7pm, the historic ‘dřevák’ tram will go on a special tour of the city, accompanied by classical music performed by JAMU students.

On Sunday, 16 June, from 1pm to 5pm, there will be an exhibition of horse-drawn trams, Caroline steam trams, and historic electric trams.