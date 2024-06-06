Work Begins On Transport Upgrades To The Area Around Nova Zbrojovka

At the beginning of this week, work began on the extension of Šámalova in Brno-Židenice, and the modification of the tram line on Zábrdovická.

The work should last 2 years, and will cost almost CZK 138 million plus VAT. The Nová Zbrojovka development company has been cooperating with the City of Brno on the construction, having secured the project documentation and building permit, transferred the necessary land to the city, and participated in financing the construction with a contribution of 55% of the total cost. The contractor for the project is Skanska.

“Today is one of the milestones in the gradual revitalization of Brno’s largest brownfield and the development of the wider area,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “The expansion of Šámalova and the modification of the tram line in Zábrdovická is part of the transport coverage system of the area, and is the result of the city’s cooperation with Nova Zbrojovka.”

Vaňková added that the other planned constructions to ensure adequate traffic services to the new district include a connection to the large city ring road at Tomkovo náměstí in Husovice, involving the construction of a new bridge over the Svitava, and the connection from Markéty Kuncové.

Credit: MMB

“Quality transport and technical infrastructure is our common priority in the transformation of a brownfield into a new, full-fledged urban district,” said Miroslav Pekník, development director of the CPI real estate group, which oversees the development of Nova Zbrojovka. “In the cooperation agreement with the City of Brno, we agreed on the key steps in the development of this area, and the transport connection is one of the priorities. The aim is to create space not only for future residents and users of the district, but also to benefit the surrounding buildings, residents and businesses.”

“The result of the construction started today will be the expansion of the 200-metre section of Šámalova between Zábrdovická and Lazaretní, from the existing 6 metres to more than 30 metres,” said First Deputy Mayor of Brno for investments, René Černý, during Monday’s press conference. “Zábrdovicka is also expected to be modified in the section from the railway underpass at the Kuldova stop to the main entrance of the Military Hospital, a section measuring 326 metres.”

“There will also be a new intersection on Lazaretní,” he said. “The work includes the construction and reconstruction of storm drains, repair of the water supply, relaying of networks, modification of public lighting, steam and gas pipelines, installation of drainage elements and landscaping.”

Credit: MMB

Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for transport, explained the situation regarding the tram line on Zábrdovická: “Given the fact that a new turning lane will be added on Zábrdovická to Šámalova, in the direction of Stará Osada, it will be necessary to relocate the 240-metre tram line, including the masts. Unfortunately, this will require the closure of the tram line for the necessary period, and we assume that this will happen in the summer of 2025. We are also planning to build new shelters for the public transport stops.”