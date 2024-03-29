Central Bank Issues Silver Coin Honouring Prosecutor’s Office

The Czech National Bank has issued a commemorative silver 100-crown coin with the motif of the Office of Prosecutor General, the first coin in a series commemorating Czech institutions, the central bank said in a press release.

The coin has a diameter of 29 millimetres and weighs nine grams. It is made of an alloy of 925 parts silver and 75 parts copper. On the obverse side there is a framed composition of a Czech lion and Moravian and Silesian eagles. On the reverse side is the logo of the Prosecutor General’s Office and above it the symbols of a scale and a sword.

The central bank plans to issue a coin commemorating the counter-intelligence service BIS this year and the Supreme Court and the Presidential Office next year. This year, it has already issued silver 200-crown coins commemorating the birth anniversaries of Czech composers Josef Suk and Bedrich Smetana.