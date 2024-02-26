In Photos: New Artwork in Bilovice Train Underpass

Street artist Jan Přibyl has breathed vibrant life into yet another dreary subway beneath the railway. With a vivid palette of hues, he has woven a fantastical tapestry of nature in Bílovice nad Svitavou, drawing inspiration from S. K. Neumann’s enchanting tome, “The Book of Forests, Waters, and Slopes” (“Kniha lesů, vod a strání”).

The artist worked with 250 shades of spray paint. The artwork started in November.

This latest masterpiece is an extension of the artist’s previous works, which immortalised prominent figures from Bílovice in a nearby underpass.