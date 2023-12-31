Photo for illustrative purposes. Credit: KK for Brno Daily.
Trolleybuses to start going from Prague metro station to airport next year

 A new trolleybus line from the Prague metro station Nadrazi Veleslavin to the Vaclav Havel Airport Prague will be introduced in the first quarter of next year, Filip Drapal, spokesman for the Ropid organisation that plans Prague public transport, has told CTK.

The new three-cell trolleybuses will be for 179 passengers each, including 54 seated ones.

Trains are to go to the Prague international airport from the early 2030s. The project was repeatedly postponed. At present, people have to take a bus from the city’s main train station to get to the airport.

