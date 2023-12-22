Media estimates put the price of the sale at around CZK 2 billion. Credit: Slavia.cz.

Prague, Dec 22 (CTK) – Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac has bought the Slavia Prague football club from the Chinese CITIC Group. According to reports from Seznam Zpravy, the purchase contract was signed yesterday.

CITIC Group owned the club for five years. Before that, it was owned by another Chinese company, CEFT, which bought it in 2015.

The price of the sale has not been released, but media estimates put it at around CZK 2 billion. The football club’s arena, Eden Stadium, is a part of the sale.

Jaroslav Tvrdik will remain in post as head of the club’s board. Tykac will head the supervisory board. “My son Michal and my main analyst Jan Bejbl will be [on the supervisory board] with me,” Tykac told Seznam Zprávy.

The entrepreneur and investor Tykac, 59, is the fourth richest Czech, with wealth of around CZK 183.3 billion, the Forbes magazine wrote in October. He is a major player in the Czech energy market, as the sole owner of Sev.en Energy Group.

Slavia plays in the top Czech football league. In the last seven seasons, it was the league champion four times and the runner-up three times.