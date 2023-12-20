       

The ProFem organization plans to build a centre for victims of domestic and sexual violence. Credit: proFem o.p.s. via Facebook.

The City of Prague will provide a financial donation to the ProFem organisation to build a unique centre providing professional help for victims of domestic and sexual violence. Prague councillors approved the donation of CZK 1.3 million on Monday.

Read the full article on The Bohemian website.

