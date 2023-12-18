The functionalist house with its striking rounded corner was built in 1927, according to the design of the prominent Brno architect Oskar Poříska. Credit: CD Centrum Coms.

Brno, Dec 15 (BD) – The City of Brno is seeking new tenants for the iconic functionalist building on the corner of Bašty and Nádražní, which housed the Čedok travel agency until the end of August 2023. The city, through its company CD Centrum Coms, is accepting offers for rent until the end of January 2024, and the new occupants of the building should be announced soon after that.

The functionalist house with a striking rounded corner was built in 1927 according to the design of the prominent Brno architect Oskar Poříska, who made ingenious use of an irregular plot in a sloping terrain at the site of the former walled circle. This resulted in an unmistakable building, first used as a “central accommodation office” for the Exhibition of Contemporary Culture at the Brno Exhibition Center in 1928, with commercial and office spaces above, as well as one of the first pedestrian terraces for a restaurant. The building was renovated in 1993. It is a protected cultural monument, and is located within the protection zone of the Brno Municipal Monument Reserve.

Credit: CD Centrum Coms.

The total area of ​​floor space on offer is 456.6 m2, and the city has set the minimum annual rent at 4,380 CZK/m2. A tour of the interiors will take place at the beginning of January, though the company is conducting individual tours for prospective tenants. The site in the very heart of Brno is considered particularly suitable for a gastro-enterprise.

The three other commercial units in the building are accessible by their own entrances from Nádražní and are currently occupied, so they are not part of the space on offer.