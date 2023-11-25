Much of the night-time disturbances occur in the vicinity of Dlouha street (pictured at the corner of Staroměstské náměstí). Credit: Daniel Baránek, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).
Prague, Nov 25 (CTK) – Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda has ordered the new signs banning private cars from entering parts of the Old Town to be invalidated, and has referred the ban, imposed by the Prague 1 local authority, for review by the City Hall’s traffic department, he said after a meeting of Prague district mayors yesterday.
