Prague, Nov 24 (BD) – The rarely-bred Emerald Tree Boa snake (Corallus caninus) can now be seen at Prague Zoo. These snakes, emerald green on top and lemon yellow on the bottom, inhabit the Terrarium pavilion. A delicate species native to the Amazonian lowlands, it has the proportionally longest teeth of any non-venomous snake. The inhabitant of the neighbouring exhibit is an unrelated but similarly-coloured green python that comes from the opposite end of the world, meaning zoo visitors can now see the phenomenon of convergent evolution with their own eyes.

