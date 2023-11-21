The Czech national men’s football team have earned their place in next year’s finals in Germany. Credit: Freepik.
Olomouc, Nov 21 (CTK) – The Czech national men’s football team defeated Moldova 3-0 in the final match of the European Championship qualification in Olomouc last night, thus earning their place in next year’s finals in Germany.
Three goals, from David Douděra (14 minutes), Tomáš Chorý (72′) and Tomáš Souček
Souček (90’) were enough to put the Czech Republic through as runners-up in Group E, finishing behind Albania on goal difference. The final three groups will play their last qualifying matches tonight.
https://brnodaily.com/2023/11/21/news/czech-republic-beat-moldova-3-0-in-olomouc-to-qualify-for-mens-euro-football-championships/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/football-scene-night-match-with-close-up-soccer-shoe-hitting-ball-with-power-1024x576.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/football-scene-night-match-with-close-up-soccer-shoe-hitting-ball-with-power-150x84.jpgCzech News AgencyCzech Republic / WorldCzech Republic,football,National Team,News,UEFA Euro 2024The Czech national men’s football team have earned their place in next year’s finals in Germany. Credit: Freepik.
Olomouc, Nov 21 (CTK) - The Czech national men’s football team defeated Moldova 3-0 in the final match of the European Championship qualification in Olomouc last night, thus earning their place in...Czech News AgencyCzechNews Agencyabstract000@hotmail.comAuthorBrno Daily
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent or reject the use of cookies on this website.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.