The Czech national men’s football team have earned their place in next year’s finals in Germany. Credit: Freepik.

Olomouc, Nov 21 (CTK) – The Czech national men’s football team defeated Moldova 3-0 in the final match of the European Championship qualification in Olomouc last night, thus earning their place in next year’s finals in Germany.

Three goals, from David Douděra (14 minutes), Tomáš Chorý (72′) and Tomáš Souček

Souček (90’) were enough to put the Czech Republic through as runners-up in Group E, finishing behind Albania on goal difference. The final three groups will play their last qualifying matches tonight.