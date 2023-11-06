Bruce Springsteen has sold over 140 million albums worldwide. Credit: Echopromotion.cz.

Prague, 6 Nov (BD) – US rock icon Bruce Springsteen is to tour Europe again next year, including a show at Prague’s Letňany Airport on 28 May.

Springsteen is one of the most iconic living US artists, releasing 21 albums since his debut in 1973, with combined global sales of over 140 million. The E-Street Band’s 2023 European tour sold over 1.5 million tickets, and was described by the Daily Telegraph as “one of the greatest shows ever”.

It has been 12 years since Bruce Springsteen last performed in Prague, but he will return next year on 28 May to Prague’s Letňany Airport, for his biggest ever concert in the Czech Republic.

Tickets are already on sale from Ticketmaster and Ticketportal, starting from CZK 1690.