The direct train to Vienna carried 12,813 passengers between 11 June and the end of August this year. Credit: Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Oct 27 (BD) – Since the end of 2022, the City of Brno has been providing a direct train connection between Brno’s main train station and Vienna Airport. The contract for the operation of two daily connections will last until December 2025, but Brno city managers have now decided to extend the route even after this date.

“The train connection to Vienna Airport has proven itself, as evidenced by the passenger statistics,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for transport. “More than 10,000 passengers were transported by the city during the holidays alone. For example, an early morning train to the airport took an average of 125 passengers per day in July. It can be seen that people want to travel, and more affordable transport to the airport and then home is invaluable. Therefore, we announce our intention to provide these connections even after the expiry of the contract with the current carrier.”

Publication of the plan and the subsequent bidding process can take up to two years. The city will therefore publish the form now, but this does not commit it to anything at the moment.

The current direct train operator, Gepard Express, carried 12,813 passengers between 11 June and the end of August this year.

The total expenditure from the city, which partially covers the costs of operating the train connection, is set at CZK 13,933,525 this year, and at CZK 28,572,601 for the whole of 2024. The mechanism for calculating the city’s expenditure for 2025 is set out in the contract, which allows a six-month notice period.

For passengers who need to leave their car in Brno, the city provides discounted parking at the Líšeň park-and-ride. Those parking their car for a week will pay CZK 500. Registration for discounted parking is available here. The Brno Transport Company can arrange a connection from the park-and-ride to the train station.