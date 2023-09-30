The festival will take place at Kino Art from 18-22 October. Credit: BRNO16.

Brno, 30 Sep (BD) – The 64th edition of the BRNO16 International Short Film Festival will be taking place at Kino Art from 18-22 October.

The competition section reflects current work in the field of short film. All the movies selected for the competition were produced within the past three years and are under 30 minutes long. According to Milan Šimánek, director of BRNO16, the best of these works will be awarded based on the verdicts of an international jury, a students jury, and the audience of the festival.

Other short films will be shown in a separate program, including Oscar-winning shorts, silent films accompanied by live music, and films for children. To support local talent, the Czechoslovak16 section will be dedicated to Czech and Slovak film-makers.

The festival will also include discussions with guests and film-makers. Professionals can attend the industry programme with the Brno Film Office, South Moravian Film Foundation, and the MIDPOINT Institute, amongst others.

Festival director Milan Šimánek at BRNO16 2022. Credit: TIC BRNO.

On Wednesday, 18 October, the eve of the festival, films from each section will be screen in the Large Screen of Kino Art for the opening party. On Saturday, 21 October, the winning films will be announced at the gala closing ceremony.

Tickets are available to purchase online at www.brno16.cz or at the Kino Art box office. Tickets will also be on sale for individual blocks directly before screenings at the festival venues.

BRNO16 is organized by TIC BRNO, Kino Art, the Czech Ministry of Culture, and the South Moravian Region. For more information see the festival website or the Facebook event.