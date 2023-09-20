Credit: livenation.cz.

Prague, Sep 20 (BD) – The Dave Matthews Band will return to Prague next year after a five year absence, as part of the tour promoting their new album “Walk Around The Moon”. The band will perform at O2 Universum on 16 April 2024.

Founder and frontman Dave Matthews founded the band in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1991. The band is known for its eclectic blend of various musical genres, including rock, jazz, folk and world music. Singer and guitarist Matthews became famous for his emotional vocal delivery and complex chord structures, and the band’s constant touring has made them one of the most successful live acts in rock music history, with a loyal touring fanbase, despite relatively limited commercial success on the radio and in the charts. The group has several platinum albums to their credit and have received numerous awards.

Ticket sales for the show open on 22 September at 9 am, via Ticketmaster and Ticketportal.