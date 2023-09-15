Pod Hády, one of the largest development projects in Brno, will provide more than 1,000 new apartments. Credit: Trikaya.

Brno, Sep 15 (BD) – On Wednesday, 13 September, the construction of the Pod Hády Quarter in the Brno district of Maloměřice and Obřany was symbolically launched with the ceremonial knocking of the foundation stone, in the presence of Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova. The large-scale project, on the brownfield site of the dilapidated Ergon factory, is being developed by the Trikaya real estate group, which began preparations at the site in 2010. The total investment will exceed CZK 4 billion.

“Those interested will soon be able to buy apartments in a great location close to nature,” said Dalibor Lamka, executive director and chairman of the board of Trikaya. “The Čtvrť Pod Hády project is full of innovations and energy solutions that foreshadow the future of housing not only in Brno, but also in the entire republic.”

The first stage of the project will consist of 167 apartments in eight buildings, with 186 parking spaces. The launch of the sale of apartments in the first stage is planned for the end of September. The first residents will be able to move into the new apartments at the end of 2025. Over several stages of construction, the Pod Hády district will eventually provide over 1,000 apartments in apartment buildings and villas, to be gradually supplemented by shops and services, a sports field, a playground, and a new kindergarten.

Visualisations of the new district. Credit: Čtvrť Pod Hády.

The project, designed by the Kuba & Pilař architect studio with participation from Makovský & partners, has been deliberately designed to minimise the need for vehicular traffic in the district, creating a peaceful environment with green spaces and pedestrian walkways. As part of this design, parking will be mostly confined to underground garages.

The development is located in the district of Maloměřice and Obřan, on the brownfield site of the Ergon factory that was never put into operation. The district is characterised by its combination of city and nature, adjacent to Růženina lom and the Hádecká planinka nature reserve, part of the protected landscape area of the Moravian Karst. In keeping with this dual character, Pod Hády is designed with an emphasis on green systems; recyclable materials have been used from the original development, and modern technologies will ensure sustainability and economical water management. The buildings will also be equipped with green roofs and photovoltaic panels.