The film depicts the dramatic fate of refugees on the Polish-Belarusian border. Credit: Labiennale.org.

Venice, Sept 11 (CTK) – The film ‘Green Border’ (‘Zielona granica’) by Polish director Agnieszka Holland, made with the support of the Czech Film Fund and co-produced by Czech Television, won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The film depicts the dramatic fate of refugees on the Polish-Belarusian border trying to reach the European Union in search of a better life.

The Golden Lion, the main prize of the festival, went to the British film ‘Poor Things’, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

In her speech, the acclaimed Polish director recalled the tens of thousands of migrants who have died in recent years trying to reach Europe. She dedicated the award to activists who are helping refugees on the Polish-Belarusian border.

The film has drawn sharp criticism from the national conservative government in Poland this week, with Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro comparing the film to Nazi propaganda. Holland, who has been defended by many Polish celebrities, has called on Ziobro to apologise, otherwise she would defend herself in court.

The Green Border was produced by Sarka Cimbalova. The film will be released to Czech and Slovak audiences from 19 October.

buj/mr