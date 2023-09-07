This year the prestigious performance competition focuses on double bass and cello. Credit: Freepik.

Brno, 7 Sep (BD) – The Faculty of Music at the Janáček Academy of Performing Arts (JAMU) will soon host the 29th Leoš Janáček International Competition in Brno. The event will take place from 8-17 September at the JAMU Faculty of Music and the Orlí Theatre. This year the prestigious performance competition focuses on double bass and cello.

The competition is held in three rounds in each field, which are open to the public free of charge. The final rounds of the competition will take place on Friday 15 September in the cello section and on Sunday 17 September in the double bass section at the Besední dům, where the competitors will perform with the Czech Virtuosi Orchestra conducted by Leoš Svárovský and the Ensemble Opera Diversa Orchestra conducted by Gabriela Tardonová.

The international performance competition, which bears the name and legacy of the world-famous composer Leoš Janáček, has a mission to seek out and support young talented artists. Every year, performers under 35 from all over the world come to Brno to showcase their talent in front of international juries of renowned experts. In five-year cycles, the disciplines of string quartet, violin, piano, organ, flute, clarinet, French horn, tuba and this year’s cello and double bass are rotated regularly.

A total of 85 cellists will participate in this year’s competition, hailing from all over the world, including the Czech Republic, Japan, Poland, Germany, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and others. The double bass category this year features 47 talented musicians from Poland, Italy, Romania, Taiwan, Chile, the Republic of Korea, and Sweden, among others.

The cello jury will be chaired by David Geringas from Lithuania, while Frithjof-Martin Grabner from Germany will chair the jury for double bass. Winning competitors will receive a financial award: in each category, the first places will be rewarded with 100,000 Kč, the second places with 70,000 Kč and the third places with 40,000 Kč.

“The aim of the Leoš Janáček International Competition is not only to discover and popularise young talented artists, but also to emphasise what a unique means of communication music is. I would like to thank the Janáček Academy of Performing Arts for its continued care for Janáček’s legacy through this competition,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková.

More information about the event is available here or on Facebook.