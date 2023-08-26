Lipavsky and Kuleba (pictured October 2022) will discuss the Czech Republic’s continued support for Ukraine. Credit: Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prague, Aug 26 (CTK) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will arrive in the Czech Republic on Monday to meet his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky, before giving a speech at the annual meeting of Czech ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry’s seat in Prague’s Czernin Palace, the Czech Foreign Ministry told CTK yesterday.

At the bilateral meeting, ministers Lipavsky (Pirates) and Kuleba will discuss the Czech Republic’s continued support for Ukraine, which has been defending itself against Russian aggression since last February, and Czech-Ukrainian cooperation, including the preparation of the Forum for Ukraine and the parliamentary summit of the International Crimea Platform, to be held in the Czech Republic in October.

The meeting will also focus on international support for Ukraine’s peace plan at the international level, and Ukraine’s prospects for European integration.

Czech Radio’s iRozhlas server reported that the Czech and Ukrainian foreign ministers will also discuss the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russian troops, and the continuing integration of Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic.

The vacant post of Ukrainian ambassador to the Czech Republic may also be discussed, the server added.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan (STAN) said during a debate on CNN Prima News on Sunday that he hoped a new Ukrainian ambassador to the Czech Republic would be in post within weeks.

The post has been vacant for more than a year after Ukraine’s last ambassador in Prague, Yevhen Perebyinis, moved to the post of deputy foreign minister.

Rakusan said Lipavsky had repeatedly written to his counterpart Kuleba, urging Ukraine to resolve the situation quickly. “I passed on the same information through President Petr Pavel. We hope that the reaction of the Ukrainian side will be in terms of weeks or months,” Rakusan said on Sunday.

Kuleba was last in the Czech Republic at the end of August last year, when he attended an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers. He also met the speakers of both houses of the Czech parliament and visited the Forum 2000 conference.

