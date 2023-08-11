The number of unique blocked attacks is up 24% globally from the previous period. Credit: Freepik.

Prague, August 11 (CTK) – Cases of internet fraud in the Czech Republic increased by 81% in the second quarter of this year, and fraud accounts for over 75% of blocked threats on domestic computers, the Avast cybersecurity firm revealed yesterday. In Slovakia, the number of scams rose by 57%.

The data for the quarter also showed a significant overall increase in cyber risks, with the number of unique blocked attacks up 24% globally from the previous period, the highest recorded risk in three years.

“We have seen a significant shift in the cyber security landscape,” said Jakub Kroustek, director of malicious code research at Avast. “Not only are the number of threats among the highest in history, but cyber criminals are also resorting to psychological manipulation more often than traditional malware attack techniques. This not only implies the need to adapt security, but also to make people better understand fraud and educate themselves, which will serve as an additional layer of defence.”

For example, Avast researchers have seen a 39% increase in fraudulent activity on dating sites, as well as an increased number of fraudulent donation sites and deceptive advertising, and thousands of new phishing emails. Sensitive information and money remain the targets for such attacks.

Requests for information seemingly from a known and trusted entity, such as a bank or state office, accounted for 25% of all threats in the second quarter. They exploit natural human trust and create a sense of urgency, forcing victims to divulge confidential information or engage in financial transactions under false pretences.

Future mobile trends are also emerging, such as cyber criminals using artificial intelligence to create near-perfect imitations of legitimate communications, making it increasingly difficult for individuals to distinguish what is real and what is not, according to Kroustek.

