The main goal of this festival is to showcase India’s rich heritage, traditional arts, and diverse customs. Credit: Dhol Tasha Brno.

Brno, Aug 11 (BD) – Dhol Tasha, the Indian drumming event, will return to Brno’s Moravske namesti at 5pm on Saturday, 26 August, following last year’s successful event which attracted large crowds with the rhythm of Indian drums and colourful traditional costumes. The main goal of this festival is to showcase India’s rich heritage, traditional arts, and diverse customs to the people of Brno and beyond.

The thunderous beats will be provided by the Ramanbaug Yuva Manch Ensemble from Germany, an offshoot of the parent ensemble based in Pune, India, complete with traditional artistic dance moves. Their performance will give you the chance to sample the culture of South Asia, without leaving the city. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the theme by wearing traditional Indian clothing, such as sarees, kurta-pajamas, and turbans, or otherwise, just wear the most colourful clothes that you can find in your wardrobe!

Dhol Tasha is “by the people for the people” – a non-profit, free event open to everyone. The organisers are accepting any voluntary contributions here, in order to make this event successful and bigger.

See the Facebook event for more information.