Prague, Aug 4 (CTK) – The Czech government will hold negotiations over public-private partnership (PPP) projects for the construction of transport infrastructure this summer, Transport Minister Martin Kupka (ODS) said yesterday after talks with President Petr Pavel.

If the preparation of the PPP projects starts now, the construction itself would begin only under the next government or even after that, he said.

Kupka talked with the president about investment into transport infrastructure and about building high-speed rail corridors.

Kupka recently told reporters that the Czech state would need CZK 5.1 billion for investments in the development, repairs and maintenance of transport infrastructure from 2024 to 2050. CZK 2.8 billion should be spent on this in the next ten years, he said.

On average, the State fund of transport infrastructure will need CZK 182 million a year.

Kupka said he and Pavel had talked about the key priorities of the Transport Ministry, such as the completion of the Prague ring road and the D35 motorway, which goes through the Hradec Kralove, Pardubice and Olomouc regions.

