Brno, 3 Aug (BD) – Scientific research on the mental and physical health of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and other (LGBTQ+) people is still rare in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In response to this, a team of academics from Masaryk University’s Faculty of Social Studies (FSS MU) is launching the ‘Queer health’ research project, with the aim of filling in the missing information about the health of this part of the population.

The study is focusing primarily on how LGBTQ+ people perceive themselves, whether they have mental and physical health problems, and the role of relationships in their lives. Until 25 August, the research team is looking for volunteers who are willing to help with the research. The data collected will help researchers better describe how relationships can promote or undermine health. For example, the team is planning to explore the role of dating apps and partner satisfaction, and what the LGBTQ+ identity brings to life. The results will be used to develop practical applications, mostly in improving health and psychological care.

Scientists from the Institute for Psychological Research (INPSY) at FSS MU have been researching sexuality for a long time. Now they are targeting adults who identify as LGBTQ+. “This survey is the first phase of a longer-term research project. Simply put, we want to shine a light on how the health of people belonging to sexual or gender minorities. We feel it is necessary to provide information that will help care,” said Andrea Stašek, the research leader.

Previous research suggests that non-heterosexual and transgender people are more likely to experience barriers that cause health-damaging stress. The long-term burden of stigma and everyday life can lead to a wide range of problems, from depression to obesity. Sexual and gender minorities comprise around 10% of the population, so the problem is visible across society.

“Czech and Slovak research, and thus the possibility to improve the situation, is still limited by the lack of national data. The professional public only has fragmentary information available, and therefore with the Queer health project we want to contribute to a better awareness of LGBTQ+ people,” concluded Stašek.