The packed musical offering is combined with an accompanying programme, making Sziget one of the most popular festivals in Central Europe. Credit: Přemysl Štěpánek.

Budapest’s Sziget Festival is just around the corner! Taking place from 10-15 August, the festival offers more than 800 concerts and performances over six days, ranging from international megastars to up-and-coming Czech artists, on an iconic festival site on an island in the heart of Budapest. The packed musical offering is combined with an accompanying programme and the opportunity to explore the historic centre of Budapest, making Sziget one of the most popular festivals in Central Europe, for the whole week or just a day trip.

Adam Pavlovcin – the latest winner of the Czech-Slovak superstar. Credit: Přemysl Štěpánek

The festival offers a number of performers who can’t be seen in the Czech Republic this year. The headliners include Billie Eilish, David Guetta, Florence + the Machine, Lorde, and Mumford & Sons, with further performances from YUNGBLUD, Sam Fender, Mimi Webb, AJR, Diplo, Sven Väth, Arlo Parks, Bonobo, and Girl in Red. Among the almost 800 other artists are well-known Czech-Slovak acts such as Smack One, VIAH, and the latest winner of the Czech-Slovak Superstar, Adam Pavlovcin, also known as ADONXS.

Trending New Temporary Jewish Museum Opens in Brno

You can find the complete programme here.

Sziget is not just about music

Sziget’s venue is not so obvious, a green area consisting of a tree-filled city park on Óbuda Island right on the Danube. The vast festival grounds host a varied programme of music and non-music events, a highlight of which is the huge Cirque du Sziget circus tent, featuring some of the world’s best new circus companies, including the Czech Cirk La Putyka. A little further afield are the Magic Mirror stage, focusing on stand-up, cabaret and LGBTQ+ programming, and the Theatre-and-Dance Field, featuring the most exciting productions from around the world. You can also try out the various attractions at the funfair or just sit on the sandy beach and take a refreshing dip in the Danube.

SZIGET experience

One of the biggest festivals in the world

Going to Sziget is like visiting several festivals at once. The event in the heart of Budapest is one of the biggest music shows on the planet. The complex on the island of Óbudai with an area of over 100 hectares and a daily capacity of almost 80,000 people, offers more than 30 program locations with something for everyone.

Variety opportunities during the festival

In cooperation with the city of Budapest, the festival organisers have prepared an accompanying program for visitors across the city, and a special card full of benefits. By purchasing a special CityPass by Budapest Card, festival guests can get free public transport and one entrance to the city spa.

There will also be a series of special parties that can only be experienced during Sziget, including a boat party sailing around the most famous Budapest sights, where leading international DJs will play. There will also be a dance party right by the Buda Castle in the exclusive location of the Fisherman’s Bastion, and a picnic in the famous Városliget park, accompanied by house music, refreshments, and luxury drinks. There will also be special tours of the legendary Budapest ruin bars, guided by locals, providing the opportunity to get to know Budapest from a different side.

For more information about the festival, see the official website. You can buy tickets here.