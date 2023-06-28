The new partnership between the festival and local clubs aims to further vitalise the Brno music scene. Photo credit: M. Schmerkova / Brno City Municipality.

Brno, June 27 (BD) – Iconic custodians of the Brno music scene, Fléda and Kabinet Múz, have joined forces with Pop Messe to curate this year’s festival, taking place over 28-29 July. The partnership aims to connect fans, strengthen Brno’s music scene and add local flavour to the already impressive offering of Pop Messe 2023.

Both Fléda and Kabinet Múz are known for their exciting concerts and magnetic atmosphere that bring fans from all over the country to their dancefloors. The new partnership between the festival and local clubs aims to vitalise the Brno music scene even further.

“I look forward to our new synergistic connection and I believe that in the future, it will strengthen both the rapidly growing Pop Messe festival, as well as the leading establishments of the Brno club scene, who are indispensable to the culture of our city,” noted dramaturg of the festival Tomáš Kelar.

Pop Messe has rapidly risen to become one of the most desirable music festivals in the country, offering a uniquely curated line up that celebrates the diversity of pop music. International stars such as Estonian rapper Tommy Cash join local talent including pop duo Kalle and Prague-based genre-benders Lazer Viking on this year’s bill.

“Connecting with Pop Messe is a clear and logical step for Kabinet Múz. Cooperation between local clubs and the progressive festival will attract more visitors to us all, while building awareness of live music in our beautiful city of Brno,” adds Martin Kozumplík, operator of Kabinet Múz.

This year, Pop Messe takes place in the Za Lužánkami stadium and the adjacent Bobycentrum. One outdoor and three indoor stages make up the festival, with two of the stages named after Fléda and Kabinet Múz. Fléda promises to keep the party burning long into the night, hosting the Off Messe afterparty with music until 6am.

“The dramaturgy of Pop Messe is a matter close to our hearts at Fléda. We are glad to have the festival here and will do everything to make it even more successful and strong,” adds Lukáš Stara, manager of Fléda.

Kabinet Records, the music publishing house belonging to Kabinet Múz, is offering a 30% discount on a ticket to Pop Messe with the purchase of any LP. Shoppers can take advantage of this offer in-store at the music club at Sukova 4. Kabinet Records will also have its own stand at the festival.

To secure your ticket and explore the full line up, visit the official website. If last year’s festival is anything to go by, Pop Messe 2023 is set to deliver an experience like no other, with an even richer array of musical delights.