Brno, June 11 (CTK) – Two people were stabbed with a knife during a skirmish involving several people near Přístaviště tram stop in Brno-Bystrc on Saturday evening. Both the injured had to be transported to hospital, where one of them died, said police spokesman Petr Vala.

Tens of thousands of people came to see the first fireworks show organised within the Ignis Brunensis festival at the Brno Reservoir in Bystrc. According to reports in Novinky.cz, an altercation began shortly before 8pm between two groups of men on a tram headed for the event, which culminated in a knife attack during which two people were injured.

The suspected perpetrator of the attack, described by police as a foreign national from Eastern Europe, was arrested and is now in police custody.

Criminal investigators are now asking the public for help. “If you witnessed the attack, or if you know what preceded it, immediately call the emergency number 158. The police will also welcome video recordings of the fight taken, for example, on a mobile phone,” said Vala.