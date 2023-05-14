Prague’s Manifesto Market Andel promises a vibrant week of Brazilian food, dance and music at this years’ Brazilian Week, running from 16-21 May. Photo credit: Manifesto Market Andel.

Prague, 14 May (BD) – From 16-21 May, a series of diverse events celebrating Brazilian culture will take place at Prague’s Manifesto Market Andel. Visitors can watch live performances or take part in workshops and classes, while enjoying traditional Brazilian cuisine prepared by Favela restaurant.

There will also be a series of parties running into the night, with a line-up of DJs and musicians. The week culminates with a Brazilian Carnival party on Sunday 16 May, including Samba and Carnival dance shows. To see the full schedule, visit the Brazilian Week page.

Credit: Manifesto Market Andel.

Klara Olivová, PR manager at Manifesto Market, highlighted the specialities on offer for Brazilian Week. “Customers can enjoy true Brazilian Food, prepared by Favela. Specifically, we recommend trying Açai Now, Coxinha, or Bolinhas de Queijo, which you can order while being a part of the Dance Workshops, Pagode Na Favela or the Brazilian Carnival inspired party.”

Manifesto Market organises themed weeks throughout the year, devoted to global cuisines that their restaurants specialise in. They have previously celebrated French week and have plans to organise an Italian themed week of celebrations later this year.

To secure the best spot, visitors are encouraged to reserve a table. You can make a reservation at this link.