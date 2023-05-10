A court will start dealing with the case in mid-June. Photo credit: Freepik.

Decin, May 10 (CTK) – Hundreds of people have obtained driving licences illegally in the town of Varnsdorf, in the Decin district of the Usti Region, police investigators told reporters today. Six people have been charged with corruption in relation to the case and face up to ten years in prison.

Two commissioners are accused of receiving bribes from driving schools across the whole country. One of them died during the investigation.

A court will start dealing with the case in mid-June, said prosecutor Lukas Otipka.

In 2019, the Transport Ministry warned the police of an unusual number of people receiving driving licences from the small town of Varnsdorf, most of whom were not living in the district. Some of them had repeatedly failed driving tests in other places.

Along with the commissioner, four representatives of driving schools and an interpreter from Arabic have also been charged.

The police have proven that 722 applicants received driving licences without meeting the required standards or even attempting the test in Varnsdorf. Evidence of bribery was found in 24 cases.

Most of these applicants claimed that their driving tests had taken place properly. About 400 of them have been accused of perjury, with some of them already having been convicted.