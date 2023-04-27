The ministry said that the main focus of the program would be on the humanitarian projects Medevac and Aid in Place. Photo credit: Vit Rakusan, via Facebook.

Prague, April 27 (CTK) – Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan (STAN) will leave today for a ten-day trip to Africa, where he will visit Senegal, Ghana and Rwanda, the ministry said in a press release yesterday.

Rakusan will be accompanied by doctors from the Interior Ministry’s Medevac humanitarian program, as well as a business delegation.

The ministry said that the main focus of the program would be on the humanitarian projects Medevac and Aid in Place, as it considers the region absolutely crucial for the Czech Republic and the European Union in terms of security and migration.

Rakusan will start his mission on Friday in Senegal, where he will meet government officials and the head of the International Organization for Migration for Western and Central Africa. He will present a cash donation to the Medevac partner hospital in Thies, Senegal.

Rakusan is scheduled to be in Ghana between 30 April and 2 May. He will hold talks with the vice president and the ministers of interior, internal security and health in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

Doctors from the plastic surgery department at the Vinohrady teaching hospital will start the Medevac mission at the Cape Coast Hospital during the visit.

The delegation will begin its two-day visit to Rwanda at the memorial to the 1994 genocide in the capital Kigali. Rakusan is scheduled to meet the minister of foreign affairs and the inspector general of the police. He will also attend a health forum where he will sign a memorandum of understanding with Rwandan officials on the Medevac program.

In March, the Czech cabinet approved the Aid in Place programme, among this year’s priorities, which will make CZK 150 million available this year, and Medevac (CZK 60 million) aid for Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal and Zambia .

The aim of the programs, which have been running for several years, is to send Czech medical teams to problem areas, provide financial and material donations for the development of medical infrastructure, direct aid to refugees, border protection and the fight against migration. Ghana, Senegal, and Rwanda were among the target countries of the North Africa program last year, along with Kenya, Libya and Morocco.