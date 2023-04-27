Brno Zoo will be celebrating Science Day for the 11th time. Photo credit: Brno Zoo.

Brno, Apr 27 (BD) – On Monday, 1 May, the Brno Zoo will again host the Day of Natural Sciences. The students of the High School of Chemistry in Brno will present ordinary and extraordinary forms of movement through the air to honour the theme of this year, “Vcukuletu” (In a flash).

The program will include a variety of playful nature activities, including botany and chemistry shows, and commentated feedings and encounters with polar bears, owls and many more. All these activities will be available from 10am to 5pm.

“We have prepared six stops at individual nature sites for all age categories, and they certainly won’t be bored!” said Jana Galová, the organiser of the event for Brno Zoo. “Children will be able to turn into a polar bear for a while and find out how difficult life is for polar bears, whose environment is rapidly shrinking.”

Marek Sláma, another of the event’s organisers, emphasised that the events are not limited to children. “Dads can help with folding paper swallows, and moms can help with the art workshop. We have something ready for everyone,” he said.

The seasonal admission will be opened on the same day of Science day and the train will be in operation.

The Day of Natural Sciences is part of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Brno Zoo, under the auspices of the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková.

You can find the full timetable for the day here.