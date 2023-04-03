The English rock group, formed in Leeds, will return to Prague 25 years after their first visit. Credit: Live Nation CZ via Facebook.

Brno, Apr 3 (BD) – Veteran English goth-rockers the Sisters of Mercy will play in the Czech capital on 12 October 2023 at the Lucerna Music Bar.

The band’s founders Andrew Eldritch and Gary Marx started out playing post-punk, before moving towards a darker Goth-influenced style over the course of their career. Their classic hits “Marian” and “Alice” appeared on their first album, First and Last and Always (1985). In 1985 Wayne Hussey replaced Gary Marx, becoming one of the main songwriters of the band. Their second album, “Floodland”, included hits such as “This Corrosion” and “Dominion/Mother Russia”.

Although the band subsequently stopped releasing new albums due to a dispute with their record company, and Andrew Eldritch focused on his solo work, they have continued touring. They will play at Prague’s Lucerna Music Bar on 12 October this year. Tickets start at CZK 890 and are available now on the ticketmaster and ticketportal networks.