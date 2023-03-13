Pavel agreed with Zelenskiy today that he would visit Ukraine in April. Photo credit: Petr Pavel, via Facebook.

Kyiv/Prague, March 12 (CTK) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a phone call yesterday with Czech President Petr Pavel, who was inaugurated this week. They talked about the integration of Ukraine into the European Union and agreed on further cooperation, Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

“I congratulated him on officially taking office. I outlined the situation at the front & our security needs,” Zelenskiy tweeted.

Pavel agreed with Zelenskiy today that he would visit Ukraine in April, his spokeswoman Marketa Rehakova told CTK.

“Another topic was support for Ukraine from the Czech Republic in the following months,” she said.

“Czech support is crucial for Ukraine in fighting against [the Russian Federation]’s aggression,” Zelenskiy tweeted.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion for more than a year. Western countries including the Czech Republic are providing financial, military and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Rehakova said Zelenskiy asked for the phone call and wanted it to take place as soon as possible after the Thursday inauguration.