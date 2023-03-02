The motocross fair will feature stands focused on different aspects of motocross, as well as interviews and lectures. Photo credit: Moto Gala Night.

Brno, Mar 2 (BD) – The Motocross Expo (MX Expo), the biggest fair for motocross fanatics in the Czech Republic or Slovakia, will take place from 8-9 April, in the Breclav Culture House.

The MX Expo Fair will feature stands focused on different aspects of motocross, from equipment to nutrition, or where visitors can buy new cycles, accessories, or clothes, as well as interviews and lectures. The Easter weekend event is designed to cater for enthusiasts, beginners and professionals alike.

“The motocross community lacks a fair of this type, so I decided to organise the MX Expo,” said Milan Fiala, the organiser of MX Expo. “I asked for help from the organisers of the Moto Gala Night, which is focused on motor sports, and together we are working to ensure that visitors see the best of the world of motocross in one place.”

The expo in Břeclav will bring together many parts of the motocross world, including manufacturers of motorcycle accessories and electronics, official motorcycle and clothing dealers, specialised shock absorber services and others. Reflecting the importance of preparation in motocross, bicycle and cycling equipment, nutritional supplements and others will be featured.

There will also be a program of lectures, with guests including Ervín Krajčovič, who will talk about his experiences in motocross and flattrack, the rider Martin Žerava from the motocross school, the mechanic Jan Srnec and others. The event will also host the official announcement of the composition of the teams for the 2023 season and a “meet & greet” session.

Tickets are now on sale in advance at a discounted price from CZK 100 via Ticketportal, but will also be available on site at a higher price.

You can find more information on the event website or on Instagram @mx_expo

Brno Daily is a media partner of the event.