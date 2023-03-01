The young talents of Ballet NdB 2 at their premiere show in October. Photo credit: Arthur Abram, Brno National Theatre.

Brno, Mar 1 (BD) – Ballet has long been a pillar of the cultural scene of Brno. “Romeo and Juliet” had its world premiere here, and “Beethoven” is one of many cutting-edge performances that was choreographed by NdB Artistic Director Mário Radačovský. Now, a unique new project nurtures the future of dance.

Ballet NdB 2 is a junior ballet company that is part of the Ballet company of the Brno National Theatre (NdB). Since September, the new company of young talented dancers from different parts of the world has really come to life.

It is closely connected to the main artistic ensemble, but also has its own premieres. This Friday, Ballet NdB 2 will have its spring premiere at the Reduta Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

The performance will be an evening of various choreographies created directly for the young dancers. There are three storylines: Adam and Eve; REM; and Pampúšik.

The project, which is unprecedented in Central and Eastern Europe, was organised and promoted by the artistic director of NdB Ballet, Mário Radačovský, with the support of NdB director Martin Glaser and the financial support of the South Moravian Region. The company now includes 12 dancers from the Czech Republic, Canada, Hungary, Spain, Switzerland, and England, under the direction of demi-soloist Uladzimir Ivanou and ballet master Markéta Pimek Habalová.

Spring Subscription Packages: Fashion changes, style remains!

If you need a good reason to get all dolled up for a classy night out on the town, here it is: NdB has three different packages for performances that are perfect excuses to dress up and enjoy yourself.

Each package is tailored to people who want to live life to the fullest, people who like to laugh, people who love the theatre — and people who want to dress up.

NdB has prepared three subscription groups. The “Trendy Weekend” group will please everyone who wants to end the week with an impressive ballet, a captivating opera, or a revealing drama. The “Vintage Comedy” group confirms the old well-known rule that good humour is the spice of life and that those who use it in large doses will stay fresh for a long time. The “Timeless Love” group will convince even naysayers that there are at least two things that really never go out of fashion: love and theatre.

Each Spring Theatre subscription is on sale now, starting from CZK 449.

There are also additional bonuses that come with each subscription: A behind-the-scenes tour of the theatre buildings at a discounted price, and discounts on Roman Blumaier’s talk show “Before the Curtain” and the performance of “How Beautifully We Lived”. Plus, every sales day, one customer will receive a gift from NdB partners Goldwell or Jota publishing house.

For more information about the subscriptions, go to ndbrno.cz or click here. The Customer Center is available here. The Brno National Theatre presents opera, ballet, and theatrical performances. Click here for the full schedule and more details.