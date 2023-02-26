The reconstruction cost approximately 200 million crowns and was sponsored by the Investment Department of the City of Brno Municipality. Photo credit: Amira Nassar

Brno, Feb 26 (BD) – Since the summer of 2021 Mendlovo Namesti has been undergoing reconstruction. Companies have gone back and forth to deal with the upheaval but now the square is almost complete, with several new features, and is accessible to the public.

The square now has seating at public transports stops, some stops have moved slightly with tram 1 stop moving closer to the exhibition centre in order for it to be barrier free. The Hrachovina sculpture, a focal point of the square, has been situated so as to allow drivers a clear view of long public transport vehicles and the boarding of passengers.

The reconstruction cost approximately 200 million crowns and was sponsored by the Investment Department of the City of Brno Municipality in collaboration with Brno Waterworks and Sewage, Brno Teplárny, Brno Communications, Transport Company of the City of Brno, gas operators from GasNet, designers from PK Ossendorf, Aquatis and architects Chybík, Krištof and Palaščák.

“Brno Waterworks and Sewerage replaced nearly 200 metres of sewers and the water supply has also been upgraded while Teplárny Brno converted steam pipes to hot pipes”, said the mayor of the Brno, Markéta Vaňková, “The concept of public transport and the overall appearance of the square have undergone significant changes. I believe that this modification provides space for a future, more extensive transformation of the square, turning this important interchange into a space that will be functional and pleasant.”

In addition to works on engineering networks, some public transport routes have also been slightly altered. Now trolleybuses that go from Hlinky will pass along Veletržní, passing under the tram bridge called Brno Caracas and continue past the Mitrovský summer house. Bus lines 44 and 84 will follow the same pattern with a new stop at Albert which will allow to traffic to flow more smoothly.

Emphasis has been placed on creating a green, environmentally-friendly area. “30 new trees have been added which will provide shade over time. An urban forest is being created here, which will provide a greener space and will be further developed by planting meadow grasses and the development of shelters which, when climate conditions permit, will have green roofs” explained Petr Bořecký, councillor for spatial planning. “The square is also characterised by a sculpture by Jaromír Gargulák called Hrachovina, which refers to Gregor Johann Mendel who lived and worked in the nearby abbey. Overall, it is a functional space where people can wait for their connection, comfortably change from one line to another and move around without impediments.”

The work was originally planned to be completed in the summer of 2022 but was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. This included securing special red granite, which should have been imported from Ukraine, but had to be sourced from Sweden due to the war.

“It was a challenging project because all the work took place in traffic, whether we’re talking about public transport or cars. It wasn’t easy. We regularly consulted with the contractors about everything and tried to adapt the works so that they would affect the city’s residents as little as possible,” added Deputy Mayor René Černý.