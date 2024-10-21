Brno Cricket Club Progresses To European Level After Dominating 2024 Czech League

Brno Cricket Club (BCC) registered strongly in the standings for the CMKS Summer T20 League 2024, held from April to September in Brno and Prague. After winning 10 out of 14 matches in an intense competition filled with many outstanding performances, at an exhilarating net run rate of 2.002, Brno Cricket Club Rangers (Division 1) finished as the Champions, with Brno Cricket Club Challengers (Division 2) as the runners up.

“It’s not very often that we witness such consistent excellence across the club,” said BCC’s Neeraj Mishra. “And setting a true example for the entire cricket fraternity, we have certainly set a new standard with our teamwork, dedication, and skill. Victory is always possible for those who refuse to stop fighting. A team above all, but above all, a team!”

As the winners of the Czech league, BCC will now progress to the European Cricket League (ECL), known informally as the “Euros of European cricket”, to be held in Malaga, Spain, in March 2025.Brno Cricket Club will compete in Group D of the ECL, alongside the winning clubs from Spain, Switzerland, Croatia and Hungary. Live matches and scores will be broadcast on the European Cricket News YouTube channel and website.