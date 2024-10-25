AT&T Junior Hackathon Marks Sixth Year in Brno with Two-Day Ideas Marathon

This year’s 6th edition of the AT&T Junior Hackathon is set to take place on 28-29 November at the Secondary School of Informatics, Postal Services and Finance in Brno. With an emphasis on programming and innovative projects for the digital future, the event gives technologically-minded high schoolers two days to come up with a technological idea that has a potential for implementation.

Teams will consist of up to five students and their teachers, and will be provided with free accommodation and meals at the two-day ideas marathon. “The competition starts on the first day at 8am. After the welcome, the students receive instructions, and the time starts from then,” explained Petr Novák, Product Owner at AT&T GNS Czech Republic, and the organiser of the competition, which is taking place under the AT&T BELIEVES program. “They have to come up with and implement their solution to one of the competitive challenges that touch on artificial intelligence, cyber security, and improving indoor life this year. They have the technological background and support of experts from a number of participating companies. On the second day, the projects are presented to the jury, which is another interesting experience for the participants.”

“During the competition, students usually encounter for the first time a situation where they are given a specific assignment, almost unlimited technological possibilities and at the same time a gallows deadline to find a quality solution,” explained Martin Smrž, director of the Junior Achievement (JA Czech) educational organisation, a co-organiser of the hackathon. “It sounds stressful and the competition is really one of the more demanding ones, but there is always a relaxed and inspiring atmosphere at the event. Students advise each other, cooperate, use the tips of the mentors present, and often get to work with technologies they have not worked with before. It tends to be an overwhelming experience for them. And it’s great for us to watch how naturally and quickly young people can adopt new technologies and use them for their ideas.”

The participants will be accompanied over the two days by experts from industry and universities, who will supervise and mentor the students in their projects. “Meeting experienced developers is very motivating for enthusiastic high school students, they value their advice and friendly approach,” said Novák. “Among other things, this creates a platform for establishing cooperation between companies and schools, and we often arrange other future school events with the teachers present. For accompanying teachers, we have also prepared educational blocks on topics such as 3D printing and AI during the competition, in cooperation with partners. We have partners from universities, from the technical and business spheres. We would like the most interesting student projects to receive support also when transitioning into a possible business.” Some of the experts also sit on the evaluation committee at the end of the competition.

Some of last year’s innovations included: programming of sensors on the roofs of buildings for the optimal placement of solar panels; an application that locates sorting containers and makes it easier for people to recycle waste; and a project on the central registration of pets using a chip with health and owner information.

The AT&T Hackathon is part of the Entrepreneurship Support project, which itself is part of the National Recovery Plan, funded by the EU Recovery and Resilience Instrument. The registration of students and teachers can be done online and ends today, 25 October.