Lenny Kravitz Set to Perform in Prague for 2025 ‘Blue Electric Light’ Tour

Four-time Grammy-winner Lenny Kravitz has announced the dates for his ‘Blue Electric Light’ Tour 2025, which will include a performance in Prague’s O2 Arena on 12 March.

Kravitz, widely regarded as one of the most influential rock musicians of his generation, has defied genre, style, race, and class throughout a career spanning over three decades. He is known as a writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist who thrives on 1960s and 1970s soul, rock and funk, and his 12 albums have sold over 40 million copies worldwide. As an accomplished author, his photography book Flash showcases a collection of striking rock-and-roll images, while his memoir Let Love Rule became a New York Times bestseller. He has also made a number of film appearances, including The Hunger Games franchise, Precious, and The Butler.

The “Blue Electric Tour” 2025 was created as a continuation of what Billboard called the “Lennaissance”, a period of global success for Kravitz, who released his critically acclaimed 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, in May. The Associated Press described the project as “gorgeous”, and Kravitz’s best material in years, while NPR called it a “kaleidoscope of soaring rock, psychedelic funk, soft soul and more”.

Kravitz embarked on his Blue Electric Light Tour in June, combining live performances of tracks from Blue Electric Light with the biggest hits from his back catalogue. This year, he has been celebrated with numerous prestigious honours, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, the “Best Rock Award” at the 2024 Video Music Awards, and the CFDA “Fashion Icon Award.”

Tickets for the Prague date start from CZK 1690 and will go on sale on the ticketmaster and ticketportal networks from 23 October at 8am.

