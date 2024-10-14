Ji.hlava Documentary Festival Features Zuzana Čaputová, Fortune Tellers, and ‘The Czech Dream’

The 28th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival (IDFF), one of the most significant events for independent documentary filmmaking in Central and Eastern Europe, will take place from 25 October to 3 November 2024.

This year’s edition, extended to ten days, promises a broader range of screenings, discussions, and an inclusive approach, catering to a wider audience. Known for its artistic and thought-provoking films, the festival will showcase a diverse selection of documentaries from around the world, retrospectives, and experimental works.

Ms. President tells the story of Zuzana Čaputová’s five-year term as president. Credit: Ji.Hlava IDFF

The festival will open with the world premiere of Ms. President, a documentary by Slovak filmmaker Marek Šulík, which chronicles the five-year presidency of Zuzana Čaputová, Slovakia’s first female president. The film provides an intimate look into her life and leadership, portraying not only her professional challenges but also personal dilemmas. Festival director Marek Hovorka highlights the documentary’s broader relevance, as it delves into the issues faced by women in powerful positions in a male-dominated world.

Another eagerly awaited film is Peter Kerekes’ documentary comedy Wishing on a Star, about Neapolitan fortune-teller Luciana, who believes one’s destiny can be altered through a birthday trip to a star-aligned destination. Also featured is War Correspondent, a documentary following a Czech journalist as he covers the Ukraine conflict, offering a personal perspective on war and its impact.

Český sen will be screened as part of a retrospective on the works of the directors. Credit: Ji.Hlava IDFF

A major highlight of the festival is a retrospective of the work of Czech directors Vít Klusák and Filip Remunda, marking the 20th anniversary of their iconic documentary Czech Dream. This retrospective will feature nearly 20 films, including a digitally remastered version of Czech Dream. Hovorka praised the duo’s ability to reshape documentary filmmaking through their interventions in reality, absurdity, and commentary on societal issues.

New films from Czech and Slovak filmmakers will also be part of the lineup, including Fakír, the debut of Roman Ďuriš, which tells the story of a young Roma boy escaping family trauma through the world of a travelling circus, and Vtáčnik by Eva Križková, which explores the transformation of a once-picturesque hill near Bratislava into a construction site.

This year’s festival theme, represented visually by the concept of “islands,” was designed by award-winning artist Juraj Horváth. Islands symbolize exploration, isolation, and independence, themes which will be woven into the festival’s film programming. Hovorka explains that the island motif taps into both imagination and real-world parallels.

Credit: Ji.hlava IDFF

The Inspiration Forum, the festival’s discussion platform, will host expanded sessions on key global issues, such as war, immunity, and the relationship between new technologies and leisure. Notable speakers include British environmental philosopher Timothy Morton, who will present his latest book Hell on the climate crisis, as well as economist Nick Srnicek and feminist theorist Helen Hester, who will discuss their book After Work, exploring the impact of technology on domestic labor and gender roles.

The festival will cater to new audiences through its Ji.hlava for Kids and Ji.hlava Vibes programs, designed for children, teenagers, and people with disabilities. With a ten-day schedule and an extended online offering, the 28th Ji.hlava IDFF is poised to offer a comprehensive and inclusive experience, blending artistic exploration, critical discussion, and global perspectives.