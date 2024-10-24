Interview: HTP Productions, Curators of International Cultural Festivities In Brno

One of the many things I appreciate about Brno is the number of people here from different cultures, which leads to so many fun events and community projects for foreigners living in the city to take part in and learn about other countries. From Balkan folk nights to Afrobeat club nights and Brazilian samba parties, there really is something for everyone.

I sat down with the people behind Human Talent Power (HTP) Productions, Vendula and Eduardo, to talk about what they do in the city to promote different cultures. Even if you haven’t heard of these guys before, you might have attended one of their events, as they are the masterminds behind Springfest, A Lo Latino and Dia De Los Muertos parties here in Brno.

Eduardo is from Mexico and is used to a busy social life with things always happening. He says he is passionate about food, music and bringing people together – some of the prime ingredients when it comes to organising a party! Vendula loves meeting new people, uniting different cultures and creating strong community ties. She studied Latin American history and culture at university, so it’s no surprise that she is also heavily involved in these types of events. Together they make a very capable team, bringing celebrations from around the world to Brno.

Grupo Lantinský will perform at Kaznice on 2 November. Credit: HTP Productions

Their aim for HTP Productions is to be able to introduce everyone to a little bit of the music, traditions, food and celebrations from other countries. As Eduardo says “I like cultural events. They are an ideal platform to meet artists from various environments with different experiences and promote different artistic expressions.”

This Autumn, Vendula and Eduardo are hosting a Dia de los Muertos event at Káznice, the former prison on Cejl. Vendula described Dia de los Muertos (“Day of the Dead”) as “a spiritual holiday, originating in Mexico and honouring deceased loved ones. This holiday is about gathering with family to honour and remember those who have passed away, to enjoy a happy moment with them and celebrate.”

Day of the Dead depictions are common nowadays in movies and TV shows, involving sugar skulls or altars full of offerings and candles. In recent years, there’s been an uptick of Halloween revellers incorporating Day of the Dead makeup into their costumes as well. Vendula and Eduardo’s event hopes to help everyone understand the cultural significance of this celebration a little more.

The event will feature an altar de muertos – one of the main elements of the Día de los Muertos celebration. “Anyone who wants can bring a photo of someone they would like to remember to place on the altar, or they can paint a traditional calaverita and add it to the altar,” they tell me.

On top of that, there will be face-painting available with the traditional Mexican makeup, jewellery from Aga Mirkowska and Folky Stitch, activities for children earlier in the night, and possibly a trivia game for both adults and kids. Eduardo will be there with his food business, El Coyote Cojo, cooking up a storm with fusion street food and of course, Pan de Muerto, a sweet bread commonly eaten during the festivities of Dia de los Muerto.

In addition, DJ Rodney will be playing modern Latin music, and the Grupo Lantinský will get feet moving to modern cumbia rhythms. Hanka Boldišova will get people dancing as part of her animation show, and there will be a magical performance from Ilse Luna and Alena Prokopius, accompanied by live music from El Trio des Tres.

Credit: HTP Productions

Vendula and Eduardo both emphasised that visitors will experience a lot of joy, harmony and people ready to chat or socialise. When I asked if costumes were permitted, Vendula confirmed that they most certainly are. “Costumes are an essential part of the Día de muertos celebration. It will create a unique atmosphere,” she told me, “and people can also participate in competitions for the most beautiful costume!”

Eduardo and Vendula are already thinking about ideas for future events. “We are open to any options!” Eduardo eagerly explained. “We work with people who enjoy music, culture and national traditions as much as we do. And not only Latin American and Czech ones. We want to create a community of people coming from different cultural backgrounds and share with them a view of life, show people traditions, history and everything connected with it. Music and celebrations are an inherent part of that!”

HTP Productions will present their Dia de los Muertos event on 2 November at Káznice. Festivities kick off at 5pm and will continue until the early hours. You can find the full details on their Facebook event page.

To find out about future events, or even if you have any suggestions, you can contact them on Facebook.